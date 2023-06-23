The Sri Lankan navy arrested 22 Indian fishermen and detained four trawlers in a special operation carried out in the early hours of Thursday. According to the Sri Lankan navy, four Indian trawlers were seized from the northwest waters off Delft Island, Jaffna. Arrested Indian fishermen are hailing from Pudukottai and Ramanathapuram districts of Tamil Nadu. The Sri Lankan navy said their action came as a response to curb illicit fishing activities threatening the local marine environment and livelihoods of the indigenous fishing community.

According to the statement, the imprisoned fishermen were apprehended in an area near ‘Neduntheevu’ while engaging in poaching, despite regular patrols by the Northern Naval Command. The fishermen and their trawlers were apprehended and taken to the Kankesanthurai harbour for further legal action. According to the report, all 22 fishermen were turned up to the Mailadi Fisheries Inspector. Meanwhile, PMK leader S Ramadoss has requested that the Indian government intervene immediately in order to free the jailed fishermen. He voiced alarm about Sri Lanka’s continuous arrests of fishermen.