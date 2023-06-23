Taipei Open: HS Prannoy crashes out in quarterfinals

Taipei: in badminton, star Indian shuttler HS Prannoy crashed out in the men’s singles quarterfinals of Taipei Open. Hong Kong’s fifth seed Angus Ng Ka Long defeated world number nine HS Prannoy by ’21-19, 21-8′.

Prannoy claimed the Malaysia Masters Super 300 title last month. Last week, he entered the semifinals of Indonesia Open. In that he lost to world No.1 and eventual winner Viktor Axelsen of Denmark.

The BWF World Tour is divided into six levels, namely World Tour Finals, Super 1000, Super 750, Super 500, and Super 300 in order.