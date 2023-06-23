Talking about ‘hijacking’ on phone; police arrested a male passenger

An official said on Friday that the Mumbai police apprehended a man passenger after a crew member on a Delhi-bound flight from here overheard him discussing ‘hijacking’ on the phone. He said the event happened on Thursday night at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai.

“A crew member on the Vistara flight to Delhi overheard a male passenger on his phone discussing hijacking. The crew member immediately notified the authorities, and the police were also notified,” stated a police official. According to him, the accused is mentally disturbed and has been receiving medical care since 2021. According to him, a first information report (FIR) was filed against the passenger under section 336 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) (rash or reckless act endangering human life or the personal safety of others).