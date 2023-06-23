Tax authorities questions gangster Mukhtar Ansari’s aide for benami assets case

Ganesh Dutt Mishra, a close associate of the gangster Mukhtar Ansari, was questioned by the Income Tax department for more than 18 hours on Tuesday and Wednesday in connection with a benami assets case. Mishra was questioned by the tax authorities after he repeatedly ignored summonses to appear before the department.

Because of this, the benami investigative unit of the Income Tax department needed assistance from the Uttar Pradesh Police to find Mishra. Ganesh Dutt Mishra was located by the police on Tuesday, and they turned him over to Income Tax officials. Then, from Tuesday night through Wednesday morning, he was questioned.

In a benami assets investigation, the Income Tax agency had summoned Mukhtar Ansari’s wife Afsha and close aide Ganesh Datt Mishra on Tuesday. He did not, however, show up to be questioned. In May, I-T officials used the Prevention of Benami Properties Prevention Act (PBPPA) to seize Ansari’s property in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh.

The adjoining Ghazipur land, valued at over Rs 12 crore, belonged to Ansari’s close ally Ganesh Dutt Mishra. Investigations showed that Ansari genuinely owned the property and that Mishra was a ‘benamidar’ (fabricated person).

Sources claim that during interrogation, Mishra disclosed specific details about the benami assets issue, following which I-T officials opened a second inquiry.