Teenage girl in Tamil Nadu commits suicide after denied Scheduled Caste certificate

According to reports, a Scheduled Caste certificate was refused to a Class 12 student from Tiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu, leading to her suicide. The girl, from the Panniandi community, is alleged to have been denied a Scheduled Caste certificate by officials who claimed that her community wasn’t a SC community in the district.

Panniandi community members challenged the girl’s passing, saying Tiruvannamalai is the only area in the state where they do not receive caste certificates.

On June 17, when the child decided to take an extreme step, some witnesses pulled her out and rushed her to the hospital. She received therapy for five days before passed away on Thursday in the hospital.

The girl’s parents said that she committed suicide because she was upset over not receiving a caste certificate, which would have indicated that she belonged to a Scheduled Caste. Online certification application was made by the girl.

The police opened a case to look into the situation.