Yogeshwar Dutt raises concerns over one-match trials for protesting wrestlers

Olympic bronze medallist Yogeshwar Dutt expressed his doubts about the Indian Olympic Association’s decision to hold single-bout trials for six protesting wrestlers during the Asian Games and World Championships selection process.

The ad-hoc panel granted the wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik, the chance to compete in one-bout trials against the winners of the trials. This move came as a result of their involvement in the protest against the Wrestling Federation of India president for alleged sexual harassment.

Dutt questioned the committee’s criteria for reducing the trials to a single bout and highlighted the performance of other wrestlers who were not exempted. He voiced his concerns through a video on Twitter, emphasizing the lack of established rules and criteria for this decision.

Dutt also revealed that the protesting wrestlers had written a letter to the committee seeking exemption and encouraged other wrestlers to address their concerns by writing to the Indian Olympic Association.