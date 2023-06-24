Actor Kangana Ranaut announced her upcoming film “Emergency” release date

Kangana Ranaut revealed on Saturday that her upcoming feature film “Emergency” will hit theatres on November 24. The film, written and directed by Ranaut, is billed as the story of a watershed moment in India’s political history. In the film, she also plays former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. “A protector or a Dictator? Witness the darkest phase of our history when the leader of our nation declared a war on it’s people. #Emergency releasing worldwide on 24th November,” the actor wrote on Instagram alongside the film’s teaser. Gandhi declared an emergency from June 25, 1975 to March 21, 1977. People’s fundamental rights were severely restricted during the 21-month period.

After the Emergency was lifted, Gandhi called for Lok Sabha elections, in which her Congress party was defeated — its first defeat since the country’s independence in 1947 — by the Janata Party’s combined opposition. In addition to Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik, the cast of “Emergency” includes the late Satish Kaushik. The screenplay and dialogues for the film were written by noted writer Ritesh Shah of “Pink” fame. Renu Pitti and Kangana Ranaut produce “Emergency,” a Manikarnika Films production.