After Gujarat school bus gets stuck in rain, students escape through emergency windows

On Saturday morning, Gujarat’s city of Nadiad was battered by heavy rain, which resulted in flooding in a number of locations. A college bus was stranded in a drain in Nadiad’s Kheda as a result of the flooding, making it challenging for the students inside to exit.

The details indicate that the bus became trapped as it was travelling through a rainwater-filled drain. In order to avoid the drain water, students inside the bus were compelled to leave through the windows. Videos showed locals rescuing the students and stepping in to help.

The remains of cyclonic storm Biparjoy, which caused heavy rainfall last weekend in certain areas of north Gujarat, caused a flood-like condition in numerous villages in the Banaskantha district, according to officials.

On June 15, Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall close to Jakhau on the Kutch coast of Gujarat, uprooting several trees and electrical lines while also causing damage to houses.