Amazon plans to invest USD 15 billion in India

Amazon wants to invest another USD 15 billion in India, bringing its total investment in the nation to USD 26 billion, according to a top business official. Following a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the United States, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy stated that the company has already invested USD 11 billion in India.

“I had an excellent and fruitful conversation with Prime Minister Modi.” I believe we have some common goals. Amazon is one of India’s largest investors. We have invested USD 11 billion to date and expect to invest another USD 15 billion, bringing our total investment to USD 26 billion. So we’re looking forward to collaborating in the future,” Jassy said on Friday.

According to a tweet from India’s External Affairs Ministry, the prime minister had a productive discussion with Amazon’s president and CEO. “Discussions focused on the area of e-commerce and the potential for further collaboration with @amazon in the logistics sector in India,” the company stated. Modi praised Amazon’s initiative to promote MSMEs’ digitisation in India.