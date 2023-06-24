BSF troop shot down drone carrying heroin near the Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan

Officials reported on Saturday that a Border Security Force (BSF) member shot down a drone carrying two kilogrammes of heroin worth Rs 10 crore near the Indo-Pak border in Sriganganagar district.

During a patrol on Friday night, BSF jawans heard a drone flying in the district’s Gharsana border area. They fired indiscriminately at the drone, causing it to crash, according to BSF DIG Pushpendra Singh Rathore on Saturday.

He stated that two packets of heroin were seized. Rathore stated that the smugglers arrived late at night to receive the box and fled in the dark. He stated that the individuals are being searched based on intelligence inputs.