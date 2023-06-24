Cholera outbreak in parts of Gujarat; four cases detected

After four cases were discovered in the last few days, parts of Kalol in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar district have been deemed cholera-affected. This is the town’s second such outbreak since 2021. Although 11 more suspected instances have been detected in the vicinity, the affected persons are being treated and are stable, according to officials.

Hitesh Koya, Collector of Gandhinagar, told TNIE that a notification was issued on Thursday classifying a 2-kilometer radius as cholera-affected for a period of one month. “A total of 35 teams are working to track down suspects.” “We have also directed that all public and private hospitals in Kalol keep a close eye on patients and notify the authorities if they come across any suspected cases,” Koya said.

Cholera is an acute diarrhoeal infection caused by the bacteria Vibrio cholerae consumption of contaminated food or drink. If left untreated, it can cause severe diarrhoea, dehydration, and even death. According to the official, the ailment in Kalol is thought to have been caused by contaminated water.