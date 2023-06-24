Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Mumbai: Gold price remain firm in the commodity market. One gram of 22K gold costs Rs 5,410 while the price of 24K gold was Rs 5,902 per gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures settled lower on Friday at Rs 58,136 per 10 gram. Silver futures settled on Friday at Rs 67,784 per kg.

In the international markets, price of spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,915.39 per ounce. U.S. gold futures held steady at $1,925.10. Gold price, however was down 2.2% for the week. Spot silver and platinum were down 0.1% each to $22.2223 per ounce and $921.88, respectively. Palladium remained firm at $1,284.36.