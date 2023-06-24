FC Goa announced the signing of Boris Singh for a multiple year contract

FC Goa confirmed the signing of talented Indian forward Boris Singh to a multi-year contract on Friday. The 23-year-old has starred for Jamshedpur FC over the last two seasons, helping them win the ISL Shield in 2021-22.

Boris joins FC Goa as their fourth signing, following the additions of Indian internationals Rowllin Borges, Sandesh Jhingan, and Udanta Singh. “I am overjoyed to have joined FC Goa. “I hope to contribute to the best of my abilities,” Boris said after signing a multi-year contract.

Boris, who is from Manipur, has emerged as one of India’s most promising players. The kid, who is known for his speed, strong defensive qualities, and attacking powers, is expected to add firepower to FC Goa. Boris has played as a winger and a wing-back on both sides of the field, and he can contribute in both defence and attack. After graduating from the AIFF Elite Academy, he was named to India’s squad for the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2017, where he started two of three group-stage games.