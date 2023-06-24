Former KSU Leader Granted Two-Week Bail by Kerala High Court in Certificate Forgery Case

The Kerala High Court has granted two weeks’ bail to Ansil Jaleel, former convenor of KSU (Kerala Students Union), in a case involving the forgery of a degree certificate. During the hearing of his anticipatory bail petition, Justice Ziyad Rahman A A ordered Jaleel to appear before the investigating officer for questioning.

Jaleel approached the court in response to the allegations of forging a BCom certificate. The court stated, “After interrogation, in case arrest of the petitioner (Jaleel) is effected, he shall be released on bail upon executing a bond for Rs 50,000 with two solvent sureties each for the like sum to the satisfaction of the Investigating Officer. This order shall be in force for a period of two weeks.” The court emphasized that this decision aimed to ensure Jaleel’s cooperation with the ongoing investigation.

The police initiated the investigation after receiving a complaint from the controller of exams at Kerala University, who discovered that the certificate purportedly issued to Jaleel by the university was fraudulent. Jaleel asserted that he never pursued a BCom degree at Kerala University and had only enrolled in a BA Hindi Literature course, which he did not complete. He further claimed that he did not submit any degree certificate for employment or further education. The court will address the matter again on July 12.