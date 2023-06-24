Govt workers in Madhya Pradesh to receive 4% increase in their dearness allowance before election

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, has announced a 4% increase in the dearness allowance (DA) for state employees. This announcement comes ahead of the state Assembly elections that are expected to take place before the end of the year.

At a large wedding incident on Friday night in Gillor village, Sehore district, Chouhan made the announcement. He stated at the time that the state government will raise the DA by 4% to make it comparable to the one provided by the central government.

In the state governed by the Bharatiya Janata Party, elections for the 230-member Assembly are anticipated to take place in November of this year. After the 2018 elections, there was a hung Assembly with the Congress obtaining 114 seats, making it the most several party, and the BJP taking home 109 seats.

Senior Congressman Kamal Nath was in charge of the newly established Congress government. However, his administration was overthrown in March 2020 as a result of a rebellion by MLAs who supported Jyotiraditya Scindia, which allowed BJP leader Chouhan to take over as chief minister once more.