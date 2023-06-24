Gulf country lifts remaining Covid-19 restrictions

Doha: Authorities in Qatar has decided to lift all remaining Covid-19 precautionary restrictions in the country. The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) announced this.

The Ministry stated that it is no longer mandatory to wear masks in the following places:

Customer service employees are no longer required to wear a face mask while on duty.

Individuals are no longer required to wear a face mask when entering hospitals, medical centers, and other healthcare facilities.

MOPH urged residents not to visit patients admitted to hospital inpatient units if they are experiencing any signs and symptoms of respiratory infection including fever, cough or runny nose.