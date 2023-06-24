Honda recalls more than 1.2 million vehicles due to this issue

New York: Leading automobile manufacturer, Honda has decided to recall nearly 1.2 million vehicles in the USA. These vehicles were recalled as the rear view camera image may not appear on the dashboard screen.

The recall covers certain Odyssey minivans from 2018 to 2023, as well as Pilot SUVs from 2019 to 2022 and Passport SUVs from 2019 to 2023. The automaker said that dealers will replace a cable harness and install a straightening cover at no cost to owners. Customers will be notified by letter starting July 24.

Honda informed that the problem was traced to a faulty coaxial cable connector. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in the USA says if the rear view camera image doesn’t display, it can cut driver visibility and increase the risk of a crash.