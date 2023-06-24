DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSAutomobile

Honda recalls more than 1.2 million vehicles due to this issue

Jun 24, 2023, 04:40 pm IST

New York: Leading automobile manufacturer, Honda  has decided to recall  nearly 1.2 million vehicles in the USA. These vehicles were recalled as  the rear view camera image may not appear on the dashboard screen.

The recall covers certain Odyssey minivans from 2018 to 2023, as well as Pilot SUVs from 2019 to 2022 and Passport SUVs from 2019 to 2023. The automaker said that dealers will replace a cable harness and install a straightening cover at no cost to owners. Customers will be notified by letter starting July 24.

Honda informed that the problem was traced to a faulty coaxial cable connector. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration  in the USA says if the rear view camera image doesn’t display, it can cut driver visibility and increase the risk of a crash.

