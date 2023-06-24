IB 71 will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

The espionage thriller “IB 71” starring Vidyut Jammwal will be available for viewing on Disney+ Hotstar, the OTT company said on Saturday. According to a press statement, the film, which was released in theatres in May, will make its debut on the platform on July 7.

Sankalp Reddy, best known for the National Award-winning 2017 war film “Ghazi,” directs the espionage thriller. Jammwal plays an Intelligence Officer in the film, which is the first project under his production banner Action Hero Films.

Anupam Kher, Vishal Jethwa, Faizan Khan, Ashwath Bhatt, Danny Sura, Dalip Tahil, and Suvrat Joshi also appear in the film. Reddy expressed his delight that “IB 71” will be seen by a broader public thanks to its release on Disney+ Hotstar. “A legendary chronicle of India’s biggest war was a story to explore, and this inspiring story was brought to life with the finest actors Vidyut Jammwal, Anupam Kher, and many others.” “Each actor passionately represents the story, evoking the shared passion for this historical chapter,” remarked the filmmaker. “IB 71” is also produced by T-Series and Reliance Entertainment.