K. Sudhakaran: No evidence, no hiding—I won’t be punished.

Minutes after being released on bail in a cheating case, K Sudhakaran, KPCC chief, asserted his decision not to seek refuge, expressing confidence that there is no evidence to incriminate him. Speaking to the media, Sudhakaran stated, “They interrogated me in the case. I can’t disclose the details because it is very sub judice. I have faith in the judiciary. The probe team can’t prove the charges against me as there is no evidence. I’m not worried about the case. I’m very confident. So, I’m not going to hide anywhere.”

The Crime Branch had questioned Sudhakaran for approximately 7 hours regarding his alleged involvement with fraudulent antique dealer Monson Mavunkal, the prime accused in the case. Sudhakaran furnished a bond of Rs 50,000 with two sureties of the same amount to secure his release on bail.

The Kerala High Court has instructed Sudhakaran to cooperate with the investigation while refraining from intimidating or influencing witnesses. Monson Mavunkal, hailing from Cherthala, is currently under arrest for multiple cheating cases amounting to Rs 10 crore.