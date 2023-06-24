Late monsoon affects farmers; only 1.09% of the total cultivable area sown

Sowing in Maharashtra has been severely affected by an unpredictable monsoon. According to government sources, only 1.09% of the state’s entire cultivable acreage has been planted as of today.

Farmers have been instructed by the state government not to begin sowing until there has been adequate rainfall. It stated that sowing had been postponed because to the “staggering monsoon.” According to state agriculture department data, 142 lakh hectares must be sown in the Kharif season, excluding sugarcane land, but just 1.66 lakh hectares were sown as of June 16, accounting for only 1.09% of total cultivable area. Around the same period last year, 13.44 lakh hectares were reported to have been seeded in the state.

According to the data, there is 13.3% rainfall (average 110.7 mm rainfall) this year between June 1 and 16, compared to 36.9% rainfall last year over the same period. 297 of the 335 tehsils experienced 0 to 25% rainfall, 50 received 25-to-50% rainfall, and 8 received 50% to 75% rainfall. Cotton, rice and maize sowing has begun in some areas of the state’s irrigated land, but farmers have yet to begin sowing on non-irrigated land. Farmers are busy preparing for the monsoon, according to a government report. Paddy plantations begin early in the Konkan region, but this year’s irregular monsoon has delayed that process. The average paddy cultivation land in Palghar district is 7664.42 hectares, of which just 473.13 hectares, or 6.17%, have been farmed with paddy crops so far, compared to 1,400 hectares in the same period last year.