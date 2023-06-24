PM Modi says, India’s aspirations helping create jobs in US

At the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) in Washington on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged with Indian-American businesspeople as part of his official visit to the US.

The Prime Minister spoke to a throng that repeatedly chanted ‘Modi, Modi’ before and after his remarks, emphasising how the India-US alliance has become a focal point for economic progress in both countries across a number of industries.

‘With your labour of love, you all have made America reach great heights,’ Prime Minister Modi stated in reference to the Indian-Americans.

The prime minister claimed that in practically every industry, Indian aspiration contributes to US aspiration. I am pleased that Indian businesses are making significant investments in the US. Indian businesses are expanding internationally and excelling, he claimed.

‘Neo middle class is continuously growing in India. What India is doing to fulfill the aspirations of this section, has also opened the door to new possibilities for the US,’ he said, giving an example of the expansion of the aviation industry in India.

‘The demand in the aviation sector in India is increasing continuously, new records are being set. These demands need to be fulfilled. And the benefits of these demands are being reaped by American companies, jobs are being created here,’ he said.

The US is establishing unique links with practically every state in the US, the Prime Minister said, opening up a new dimension of assistance and partnership. This was spoken in reference to the India-US defence partnership.

‘Be it textile, food or tourism, almost all sectors are seeing reflections of India’s aspirations on the US markets. The helicopters manufactured in several states, including Georgia, Alabama, Washington, Chicago, Pennsylvania, are enriching the Indian economy too,’ he said.

He also cited the large number of Indians who work for MNCs in various US states. ‘This is advantageous to both nations equally. Therefore, it is crucial to solidify the foundation that both the US and India have laid,’ according to him.

According to the PM, India and the US are emerging as the most dependable partners in a number of industries, including IT, space, manufacturing, AI, and defence.

At the Ronald Reagan Centre, PM Modi will soon wrap up his visit to the US with a speech to the Indian diaspora. He was present at the state dinner that US Vice President Joe Biden and US First Lady Jill Biden hosted at the White House on Thursday.