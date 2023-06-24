Public sector bank extends special fixed deposit scheme: Details

Mumbai: The largest public sector bank in the country, State Bank of India (SBI) has extended a special fixed deposit scheme. The lender announced an extension of last date to apply for ‘SBIWeCare’. This special scheme offers higher interest rates to senior citizens on tenures between 5 years to 10 years.

‘SBI takes pride in its association with Senior Citizens and introduces a new Deposit Scheme ‘SBI WECARE’ protecting their income by offering additional interest on Term Deposits,’ the bank said on its website.

The last date to apply for SBIWeCare has been extended to September 30, 2023. The scheme is available on fresh deposits and renewal of maturing deposits. SBIWeCare offers an interest rate of 7.50 per cent.

SBI has also extended the validity of Amrit Kalash special fixed deposit (FD) scheme till August 15, 2023. The bank introduced this new scheme in February this year and was valid from February 15, 2023, through March 31, 2023.