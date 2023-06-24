Putin Vows to Crush ‘Mutiny’ as Mercenaries Seize Southern Russian City

Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a resolute vow to crush the armed mutiny that has unfolded following the seizure of a southern city by Yevgeny Prigozhin’s private army of mercenaries. This audacious move by Prigozhin’s Wagner militia represents the first instance of armed insurrection witnessed in Russia since the Chechen wars two decades ago. With Rostov-on-Don, a city with a population exceeding one million people and situated near the Ukraine border, firmly under the control of heavily armed Wagner fighters, the gravity of the situation cannot be understated.

Prigozhin himself proudly proclaimed the capture of Russia’s Southern Military District headquarters in Rostov-on-Don, asserting that his forces had successfully entered Russia from Ukraine. This seizure is of particular significance as the city serves as the primary rear logistical hub for Russia’s invasion force. As stunned residents observed and recorded the unprecedented scene on their mobile phones, Wagner fighters, equipped with armored vehicles and formidable battle tanks, established strategic positions throughout the city center.

Reports have also emerged indicating that Wagner fighters may have taken control of military facilities in the city of Voronezh, located further north along the road leading to Moscow. However, due to the lack of independent confirmation, the situation in Voronezh remains uncertain.

Meanwhile, in the Russian capital of Moscow, an increased security presence has been deployed on the streets, and the iconic Red Square has been cordoned off with metal barriers, reflecting the gravity of the situation. Against this backdrop, President Putin addressed the nation in a televised speech, expressing his deep concern over what he described as excessive ambitions and vested interests leading to an act of treason. He characterized the mutiny as a severe blow to Russia and its people, vowing to respond with firmness and resolve to defend the Fatherland against this formidable threat.

In his address, Putin emphasized that all those involved in the deliberate betrayal, armed insurrection, blackmail, and employment of terrorist methods would face inevitable punishment, both in accordance with the law and in the eyes of the Russian people. The President’s words conveyed a strong message that treason and rebellion against the state would not be tolerated, underlining the gravity of the situation.

Prigozhin, in a flurry of messages sent overnight, demanded the presence of Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov in Rostov-on-Don. The unfolding events in nuclear-armed Russia have caught the attention of Western capitals, with the White House confirming that President Joe Biden has been briefed on the situation. The United Kingdom’s defense ministry acknowledged the crisis as the most significant challenge to the Russian state in recent times, while highlighting the crucial role that the loyalty of Russia’s security forces, particularly the Russian National Guard, will play in shaping the outcome.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, a former convict and a longstanding ally of Putin, leads a private army comprised of thousands of former prisoners recruited from Russian jails. Notably, his forces engaged in some of the bloodiest fighting during the 16-month Ukraine war, notably the protracted battle for the eastern city of Bakhmut. Prigozhin has been embroiled in months-long disputes with the regular army’s high-ranking officers, accusing them of incompetence and deliberately withholding ammunition from his fighters.

The present mutiny was initiated by Prigozhin following his claim that the military had carried out an air strike resulting in the deaths of a significant number of his fighters, an allegation strongly denied by the Defense Ministry. Prigozhin vowed retribution for those responsible, urging his followers not to offer resistance. He boasted of his sizable force of 25,000 fighters and expressed their determination to address the chaos prevailing in the country. He further threatened to dismantle any checkpoints or air

forces obstructing the path of Wagner.

In response to these alarming developments, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has opened a criminal case against Prigozhin for armed mutiny, characterizing his statements as incitement to initiate an armed civil conflict within Russian territory. While tensions escalated, unverified footage disseminated on social media purportedly depicted the aftermath of an airstrike against Wagner forces, showing a forest with fires and broken trees. The video was accompanied by a caption alleging that the strike had been carried out by the Russian Ministry of Defense, causing numerous casualties. However, the Defense Ministry swiftly refuted these claims, labeling them as false.

As the situation continues to unfold, the fate of the seized cities, the actions of the security forces, and the ultimate resolution of the crisis hang in the balance. The repercussions of this mutiny and the response it elicits will undoubtedly have far-reaching implications, not only for Russia but also for the broader international community, which keenly watches as events unfold in this nuclear-armed nation.