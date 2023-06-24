SAFF Championship 2023: India to face Nepal today: Possible playing XI

Bengaluru: In football, India will face Nepal in the SAFF Championship 2023 today. The match will be held at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru today, June 24.

Defending champion India defeated Pakistan in their first match by ‘ 4-0’. Nepal played their first match against Kuwait and suffered a ‘1-3’ loss.

India have won SAFF Championship eight times and are the most successful team in the tournament.

Predicted Playing XI:

Nepal (4-2-3-1):

Limbu (GK), Shrestha, Tamang, Chand, Panday, Limbu, Uperkot, Bista, Arik Bista, Dangi, Shreshta.

India (4-2-3-1):

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Nikhil Poojary, Mehtab Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Akash Mishra, Rohit Kumar, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Sahal Abdul Samad, Liston Colaco, Sunil Chhetri.