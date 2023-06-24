Ingredients:

– 2 cans of young green jackfruit in water or brine (not in syrup)

– 1 tablespoon olive oil

– 1/2 onion, finely chopped

– 2 cloves of garlic, minced

– 1/2 cup barbecue sauce

– 1/4 cup vegetable broth or water

– 1 tablespoon brown sugar (optional)

– 1 teaspoon paprika

– 1/2 teaspoon chili powder

– Salt and pepper to taste

– Hamburger buns or sandwich rolls

– Coleslaw (optional, for serving)

Instructions:

1. Drain and rinse the canned jackfruit. Cut off the core of the jackfruit pieces and discard it. Shred the jackfruit into smaller, pulled pork-like pieces with your hands or a fork.

2. In a large skillet, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the chopped onion and garlic and sauté until they become translucent and fragrant.

3. Add the shredded jackfruit to the skillet and cook for about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.

4. In a small bowl, mix together the barbecue sauce, vegetable broth (or water), brown sugar (if using), paprika, chili powder, salt, and pepper. Pour the sauce mixture over the jackfruit in the skillet and stir to coat evenly.

5. Reduce the heat to low, cover the skillet, and let the jackfruit simmer for about 15-20 minutes, or until it becomes tender and the flavors are well combined. Stir occasionally and add more vegetable broth or water if needed to prevent sticking.

6. While the jackfruit is simmering, you can prepare any additional toppings or sides, such as coleslaw.

7. Once the jackfruit is done, taste and adjust the seasoning if necessary.

8. To serve, place a generous amount of the pulled jackfruit onto a hamburger bun or sandwich roll. Add coleslaw or any other desired toppings. Serve warm and enjoy!

This recipe provides a vegan alternative to pulled pork sandwiches, using the meaty texture of jackfruit to mimic the pulled meat. Feel free to adjust the seasonings and spices according to your taste preferences. Enjoy your delicious vegan pulled jackfruit BBQ sandwiches!