Amber Heard attends the 69th Taormina Film Festival

Amber Heard is preparing for her upcoming film, “In the Fire,” and recently attended the 69th Taormina Film Festival, marking her first major public appearance since the conclusion of her highly publicized defamation trial against her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, last year.

In “In the Fire,” Heard portrays a psychiatrist in a supernatural thriller directed by Conor Allyn and starring Eduardo Noriega. Both Conor and Eduardo were present at the grand ceremony of the film festival.

According to People magazine, Heard appeared relaxed and happy at the event, engaging in jokes and laughter with friends. She looked stunning in a white ensemble, featuring a wrap shirt, T-shirt, and black high heels. Her glam factor was elevated with red lipstick, complemented by silver and gold jewelry. She opted for an open hairstyle.

Amber’s film premiere took place a little over a month after Johnny Depp’s comeback with the premiere of his French film, “Jeanne du Barry,” at the Cannes Film Festival. Directed by and starring Maïwenn, the historical drama marked Depp’s return to the spotlight.

Regarding “In the Fire,” the press release states that it is Amber’s first significant onscreen role since the conclusion of her legal battle with Depp, which she lost. In the film, she portrays a pioneering psychiatrist in 1899, attempting to treat a desperate child at a time when psychiatry was not yet widely respected. As the story unfolds, the events become increasingly nefarious, and the psychiatrist’s efforts to help the child become a race against time to save him from the fury of his fellow citizens and potentially himself.

Following her highly publicized defamation case, Amber Heard has maintained a relatively low profile. She bid farewell to the glitz and glamour of Hollywood and moved to Madrid, Spain, with her young daughter, Oonagh. Confirming her relocation to Spanish media, Heard expressed her love for Spain and her intention to live there.

On the work front, it is reported that Heard will next be seen in “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” set to be released in December of this year. There were initial reports suggesting that her role had been removed from the film after she lost the defamation lawsuit filed by Depp.

The defamation trial, which lasted for two months in Fairfax, Virginia, involved Amber Heard accusing Johnny Depp of domestic violence. Following the six-week trial, the jury sided with Depp in the $50 million defamation case. They agreed that Amber and her Washington Post op-ed had not only tarnished Depp’s image but also his career.