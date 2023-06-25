VIP guests at the Paris Fashion Week show of Spanish luxury fashion house Loewe enjoyed the refreshing spray of water from grand fountains, providing relief from the heat.

The collection, designed by Northern Irish designer Jonathan Anderson, beautifully captured the essence of sculptor Lynda Benglis’ works, focusing on themes of sparkle and elongated forms. This exhibition of creativity showcased Anderson’s continuous innovation for Loewe and solidified his status among the esteemed Parisian design elite.

The Loewe show featured a range of noteworthy moments from the day’s spring-summer 2024 menswear collections. Anderson’s reimagination of menswear was a highlight, incorporating artistic sparkle and reshaping traditional styles. High-waisted trousers with a touch of vintage flair captured attention and altered perceptions of the human figure. Sequins and crystals added a festive disco vibe to the collection, mirroring the shimmering fountains. Anderson’s artistic touch transformed ordinary pieces like blazers, coats, and knits into expressive artworks. A standout piece was a suede tunic with a conjoined handbag made from the same leather, which captivated the audience and drew attention from notable figures like actor Brian Cox.

The collection embraced a subdued palette of soft pastels, blues, blacks, and khakis, with accessories like crystal-embellished sunglasses and a crystal hummingbird on a shredded brocade top creating an additional dimension to Anderson’s exploration of proportions.

The incorporation of Lynda Benglis’ sculptures added an artistic pulse to the runway. Benglis’ modernist fountains made from various materials, including bronze and glitter, defied traditional sculpture boundaries. They evoked strong reactions and became subjects of admiration and photography throughout the show, showcasing Anderson’s ability to blur the lines between art and fashion.

In another fashion-related development, the Paris American Academy, a private academy of design and arts, experienced a devastating explosion earlier in the week. The fashion teacher Anna Barr, who works at the academy, expressed her deep sadness and called for assistance from the French fashion and couture federation to help the academy find a new space.

Hermes, under the guidance of veteran designer Veronique Nichanian, presented a menswear collection characterized by cool nonchalance and sophisticated luxury. The soft palette of pastel hues and loose silhouettes created an airy and comfortable mood. Hermes maintained its timeless elegance with classic designs, featuring gentle geometrical patterns and loose knits for summer nights.

Pierre Mahéo, the designer behind Officine Generale, showcased a collection that epitomized controlled simplicity. The monochromatic palette evolved into an appreciation of subtle historical elements, with loose white tapered pants, relaxed shirting, and tailored foulards exuding casual elegance. Mahéo struck a balance between undone and done-up, with touches of ultraviolet and teal adding unexpected flair.

Overall, the day’s events at Paris Fashion Week highlighted the creative and innovative approaches of designers like Jonathan Anderson, Veronique Nichanian, and Pierre Mahéo, who seamlessly blended art, fashion, and craftsmanship in their collections.