Assam death toll rising to three and over 4 lakh people across 15 districts

The flood situation in Assam remained dire on Saturday, with three persons killed and nearly 4 lakh people affected across 15 districts, according to an official report. The majority of the state’s rivers remained in flood, according to the report.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), flood waters killed a man in Nalbari district, bringing the total death toll to three. The Brahmaputra River was flowing above the danger mark at Tezpur and Nematighat, Jorhat.

According to the study, 4,07,771 people are affected by the flood, including 1,67,538 women and 53,119 children. Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Chirang, Darrang, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Nalbari, and Tamulpur are among the districts impacted. With 2,21,58 persons affected by the flood, Bajali is the worst-hit district, followed by Nalbari with 40,068 and Lakhimpur with 22,060.

There are 220 relief camps in total, with 81,352 people residing there. The government have established 57 aid distribution stations in Bajali and 34 in Nalbari. According to the ASDMA, 1,118 villages have been submerged and 8469.56 hectares of crop land have been devastated in Assam.

During the day, 964 animals were washed away, while 4,10,055 others were affected. Four embankments in Darrang district have been breached, while 15 others in Nalbari, Golaghat, Kamrup, and Biswanath have been damaged. Flood waters also destroyed 157 roads in the affected districts, as well as a bridge in Dhubri. According to the report, landslides have been observed in the Karimganj district as a result of heavy rain.