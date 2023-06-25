Dior puts on an austere sci-fi spectacle at Paris Fashion Week and wows the audience

Dior presented a sleek and futuristic spectacle at Paris Fashion Week, stunning the audience with models unexpectedly rising from hidden trapdoors. Despite the impressive theatrics, Dior’s creative director, Kim Jones, emphasized that the stark and metallic set design aimed to highlight the outfits—a departure from the attention-seeking nature of the high fashion world.

Jones, speaking to AFP at Dior’s showroom near the Arc de Triomphe, expressed his focus on creating “real clothes” that cater to the desires of customers. Dior has increasingly taken on a contrasting role compared to its more flamboyant LVMH stablemate, Louis Vuitton. This contrast became evident following the debut of Pharrell Williams as the Louis Vuitton designer earlier in the week, which transformed the historic Pont Neuf into an open-air club, resembling more of a concert than a traditional catwalk.

Having previously led the menswear division at Louis Vuitton and played a role in blending luxury with streetwear—a phenomenon that significantly boosted the brand’s growth—Jones now directs his attention to Dior’s legendary past. His latest collection drew inspiration from the iconic “cannage” crosshatch pattern and leopard prints from the era when Yves Saint Laurent served as creative director in the late 1950s.

Jones explained his vision, stating, “I wanted to revisit what Dior was—the New Look—but with a New Wave influence and a punky edge. I transformed Saint Laurent’s leopard print into something resembling a revolutionary’s vest.” He emphasized that the brand’s extensive archives serve as an endless source of inspiration, capable of providing enough material for an entire season. Jones found particular interest in the masculine fabrics and intriguing patterns used by Dior in the past.

During the interview, Hollywood star Demi Moore, a close friend referred to as “my wife” by Jones, made a brief appearance with her tiny chihuahua, Pilaf, carried in a pouch designed by Jones himself. Moore gained attention in 2021 when she walked the runway for Fendi. Apart from his role at Dior, Jones also holds positions as a womenswear and couture director.

The conversation was briefly interrupted as Jones mentioned his London home undergoing a redesign, with printouts of artworks by Francis Bacon and Lucian Freud displayed on his walls. In addition, a stack of first editions by Virginia Woolf and her handbag showcased his long-standing fascination with the Bloomsbury Group. Jones humorously mentioned his involvement in an Old Masters auction at Christie’s, jokingly stating that he was “just doing a bit of shopping.”