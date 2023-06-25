Ducati launches 2023 Ducati Panigale V4 R in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Luxury motorcycle brand Ducati has launched its new bike named ‘2023 Panigale V4 R’ in India. The bike is priced at Rs 69.90 lakh(ex-showroom). The Panigale V4 R is a completely built unit (CBU) imported directly from Italy.

Bookings for the Panigale V4 R are now open across all Ducati dealerships in major cities such as New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata and deliveries will

The new bike is powered by all-new 998 cc Desmosedici Stradale R engine. The engine is capable of reaching a maximum engine speed of 16,500 rpm in sixth gear (16,000 rpm in other gears). This engine can generate 215 bhp at 15,500 rpm and achieve a peak torque of 111.3 Nm at 12,000 rpm. It is paired with a six-speed gearbox equipped with a bi-directional quickshifter. It comes in the Euro 5/BS6 form.

The suspension duties are done by manually controlled Ohlins – NPX25/30 at the front and a TTX36 rear shock. Braking duties are handled by twin 320 mm front discs paired with Brembo Monobloc Stylema M4.30 calipers, which consist of four pistons. At the rear, there is a 245mm single rotor accompanied by a two-piston caliper.

Other features include Traction Control, Ride by Wire, Riding Modes, Engine Brake Control, Power modes, cornering ABS, launch control, wheelie control, slide control, and TFT screen.