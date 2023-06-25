Eid Al Adha 2023: Gulf country announces holidays

Doha: The Amiri Diwan in Qatar has announced the official holidays for Eid Al Adha. The holidays for employees working in the ministries, other government entities and public institutions will begin on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 and will end on Monday, July 3, 2023. Employees will resume work on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

Holidays for employees working in Qatar Central Bank, banks and financial institutions subject to the supervision of the bank, and the Qatar Financial Markets Authority will be announced by the Governor of Qatar Central Bank.