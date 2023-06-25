Eid Al Adha: Dubai announces free parking

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced free parking during Eid Al Adha holidays. RTA announced that public parking in Dubai will be free to use for 4 days. Parking fees won’t apply in paid zones, except for multi-level terminals, from Tuesday, June 27, till Friday, June 30.

Free parking days include the Day of Arafah (June 27) and the three days of Eid Al Adha (June 28-30). Fees apply on Saturday, July 1.

Employees of both public and private sectors will get the year’s longest holiday — four days — to mark Eid Al Adha from Tuesday.