Everything you need to know about Vitiligo

Vitiligo, also known as Leucoderma or White Leprosy, is a long-standing autoimmune condition characterized by skin discoloration and the emergence of white patches or lesions on the skin. Its prevalence in the human population is approximately 1-2 percent. In some patients, the lesions gradually appear as the disease progresses, while in others, the illness spreads rapidly, affecting the entire body within a few months.

Vitiligo not only has physical implications for those affected but also hampers their social lives. Recurring psychosomatic stress and low self-confidence are significant challenges faced by individuals living with vitiligo. They often experience social neglect and struggle to engage in community interactions.

There are several types of vitiligo, including Vitiligo Vulgaris (the most common type), Focal Vitiligo (involving small, isolated white patches), Segmental Vitiligo, Acral Vitiligo (affecting the hands and feet), and Lip Tip Vitiligo.

The causes of vitiligo are widespread and can affect individuals of diverse racial backgrounds and various skin types. Melanocytes, the skin cells responsible for producing melanin and determining skin and hair color, are affected by vitiligo. The condition inhibits the formation of melanin, leading to the loss of pigmentation and the appearance of white skin cells.

There are additional factors that can contribute to the development of vitiligo, such as genetic factors or a family history of the condition, continued stress and anxiety, and neurological reasons.

Dr. Rohit Batra, a dermatologist, vitiligo expert at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, and President of IADVL Delhi, highlighted that surgical and laser treatments have made significant advancements in vitiligo treatment, offering substantial healing possibilities. He advised individuals with vitiligo to consult a skilled dermatologist as soon as they notice symptoms or changes in their skin. Proper guidance and counseling from a medical professional are essential for effective management and treatment of vitiligo.

Dr. Batra emphasized that vitiligo is not contagious and does not spread through human contact or simple touch. The misconceptions associated with vitiligo should be dispelled as they pose a threat to society and hinder the overall progress of individuals living with vitiligo. It is crucial for responsible citizens to support vitiligo patients and create an optimistic environment to boost their morale. It is important to note that not all visible white spots on a person’s body indicate vitiligo, and spreading unfounded rumors related to the condition can severely impact the emotional and mental well-being of individuals with vitiligo.