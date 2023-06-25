Fire-Boltt launches new smartwatch in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: India based consumer tech brand, Fire-Boltt has launched new smartwatch in the market. The wearable is named ‘Fire-Boltt Apollo 2’. The Fire-Boltt Apollo 2 smartwatch is priced at Rs. 2,499 in India and will be available for sale via the official Fire-Boltt website and Flipkart. It comes in 4 colours — Black, Dark Grey, Grey and Pink.

The smartwatch comes with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 466×466 pixels. It has a circular dial that has a metallic body and silicon straps. The watch supports Bluetooth calling, allowing users to make and receive phone calls directly from the watch. The smartwatch also comes with AI voice assistants like Google Assistant and Siri.

It features several smart health trackers like SpO2 monitoring, heart rate sensors, female health tracker, and sleep monitoring. It also supports over 110 sports modes and has multiple cloud-based watch faces to choose from. The smartwatch has been claimed to offer up to seven days of battery life with normal usage and up to 20 days in standby mode. The watch also has an alarm, a timer, a stopwatch, a weather forecast, and sedentary reminders.