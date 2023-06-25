“Full of achievements in the history of independent India” says Adiyanath about Modi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nine years as “full of achievements in the history of independent India” on Saturday.He made the remarks while speaking to a crowd after inaugurating 41 projects worth Rs 121 crore and laying the groundwork for 39 projects worth Rs 86 crore.

“Prime Minister’s successful tenure of nine years has been full of achievements in the history of independent India,” he stated.

Speaking on the Prime Minister’s recent visit to America, Adityanath stated that the manner in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi was greeted and complimented by senators is not only unusual, but also a source of pride for every Indian. The way the entire world, including top-class people from many countries, celebrated International Yoga Day on June 21 is a magnificent tribute to the “rishi parampara” (ascetic tradition), according to the chief minister.

Referring to undertakings such as the construction of the Ram Temple and the development of the Braj region, Adityanath stated that the successful completion of these projects will revitalise the memories of the Dwapara Yuga in Mathura, Vrindavan, Gokul, Nandgaon, and Barsana. He stressed the importance of continuing to work on the development of pilgrimage destinations. The UP Chief Minister stated that helicopter services for Mathura-Vrindavan will be launched shortly, allowing people from Agra, Delhi, Noida, and Greater Noida to travel and connect to these locations.