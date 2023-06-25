Govt approved an investment of Rs 823 crore in Numaligarh Refinery Ltd

The Assam cabinet authorised a Rs 823 crore investment in Numaligarh Refinery Ltd for its expansion project on Saturday. Numaligarh Refinery would increase its capacity from 3 million metric tonnes (mmt) to 9 mmt as part of the Rs 28,026 crore project, as well as lay a crude pipeline of 1,398 km from Odisha’s Paradip to Numaligarh and a product pipeline of 605 km from Numaligarh to West Bengal’s Siliguri.

According to state minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, the state government would receive more shares in the company in exchange for this investment and will disburse Rs 205.73 crore in the first tranche.

According to him, the cabinet also resolved to alter the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Assam Rules 2022 to include a ‘Regulation for Idol Immersion’. The key feature of it will be the identification of permanent immersion ghats along river banks, he added.