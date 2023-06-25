Here’s what experts have to say about whether men can use women’s skincare

Skincare products have been marketed based on gender for a long time, assuming that men and women have different skincare needs. However, the reality is that skincare products are formulated based on skin type and concerns, rather than gender. This means that men can use women’s skincare products as long as they are suitable for their skin.

Many products targeted at women contain ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycolic acid, and vitamin C, which hydrate, exfoliate, and brighten the skin. These ingredients can be equally effective for men. In fact, many men’s skincare products contain similar ingredients to those in women’s products.

According to Dr. Harleen Chatrath, a dermatologist at Bombae, men may have specific concerns due to their thicker skin, larger sebaceous glands, and pores. However, this doesn’t mean they can’t benefit from using women’s skincare products.

The key factor to consider when choosing skincare products is the ingredients and their intended benefits for the skin. Finding the right products that suit your skin is the most important aspect of good skincare.

Mamta Naik, Associate Vice President of Product Development at SUGAR Cosmetics, emphasizes that choosing skincare products should be based on skin type, concerns, and personal preferences, not gender.

Both men and women have similar skin concerns such as dryness, acne, and signs of aging. Skincare products are designed to address these common issues. While men’s skin is different from women’s in terms of thickness, oiliness, and density, any hormonal considerations in women’s skincare products are usually minimal and unlikely to cause significant issues for men.

Ultimately, the most important factor in selecting skincare products is considering your skin type, concerns, and personal preferences. If a particular women’s skincare product works well for an individual and meets their specific needs, there is no reason why it can’t be incorporated into their skincare routine.