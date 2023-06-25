Hikers find human remains in a Southern California mountain area where actor Julian Sands disappeared five months ago

Authorities announced on Saturday that hikers had found human remains in a mountainous area of Southern California where actor Julian Sands had disappeared five months earlier.

The body was discovered in the wilderness near Mount Baldy around 10 a.m. and was subsequently taken to the coroner’s office for identification, which will take place in the following week, according to a statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Further details regarding the discovery were not immediately provided.

Sands, a passionate hiker and mountaineer, was reported missing on January 13 after embarking on a hike on the peak of Mount Baldy, which stands over 10,000 feet (3,048 meters) high to the east of Los Angeles. The region had experienced severe storms during the winter months.

On Friday, Sands’ family issued their first statement since his disappearance, expressing their enduring love for him and remembering him as a remarkable father, husband, explorer, nature enthusiast, and artist, as well as a unique and collaborative performer. Sands, a 65-year-old British actor best known for his role in the 1985 film “A Room With a View,” is married to journalist Evgenia Citkowitz and has three adult children.

Despite the organized searches conducted since Sands went missing, including the most recent one on June 17, authorities confirmed that no significant leads had been found, making it unsuccessful in locating him.