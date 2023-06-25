New report: US intel community split on Covid origins investigation

The origins of COVID-19 remain uncertain even after two years of the pandemic, leading to a global debate among scientists and politicians. The recently declassified US government report on the origins of the virus does not provide a definitive answer regarding whether it resulted from a lab leak or zoonotic transmission. According to the report from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, “both a natural and laboratory-associated origin remain plausible hypotheses to explain the first human infection.”

In response to President Joe Biden’s directive, US intelligence agencies assessed the origins of the virus, drawing from classified sources and information on China’s handling of the outbreak. The new report aligns with previous assessments, where the majority favored the natural origins scenario. However, the National Intelligence Council, along with the Department of Energy and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, believe that a laboratory-associated incident was the most likely cause, though for different reasons.

The Central Intelligence Agency and another unnamed agency were unable to determine the exact origin due to conflicting reporting and significant assumptions in both hypotheses. Notably, all intelligence agencies agree that SARS-CoV-2 was not genetically engineered, developed as a biological weapon, or derived from the Wuhan Institute of Virology’s pre-pandemic research holdings.

While acknowledging the Wuhan Institute of Virology’s research involving coronaviruses, the report emphasizes that there is no evidence to suggest the institute possessed SARS-CoV-2 or a close progenitor before the pandemic. The report concludes that the precise cause of the Covid pandemic remains elusive, leaving the question of its origins unanswered.