Panavally village’s terrorizing tiger relocated to Wayanad’s dense forest

In a bid to address the escalating issue caused by a 10-year-old tiger in Panavally village, located in the Tirunelli panchayat, the forest department took action by setting a trap for the elusive animal. After a series of cattle killings and a recent string of attacks on unsuspecting passengers, the authorities deemed it necessary to relocate the tiger to ensure the safety of both humans and livestock.

The forest department initiated the trapping operation on June 16, prompted by local protests following the alleged killing of a third cow by the same tiger. The successful capture was followed by a thorough examination of the animal by a veterinary team from the forest department. Remarkably, despite the challenges it had posed, the tiger was found to be in good health, except for the loss of a tooth.

Leading the operation were dedicated individuals from the North Wayanad Divisional Forest Office, including Divisional Forest Officer Martin Lowell, Begur Range Officer K Rakesh, Deputy Range Officers Jayesh Joseph, and Abdul Gafoor, among others. Their expertise and collaborative efforts ensured the safe and successful relocation of the tiger to the interiors of the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary.

However, the decision to release the tiger drew criticism from the Kerala Independent Farmers’ Association (KIFA), who expressed concerns over the hasty release without adequate discussions. They voiced fears that the tiger might return to human habitats, posing a threat to the lives of farmers and their livestock. KIFA President MK Karunakaran emphasized the importance of comprehensive dialogue to avoid potential risks that could arise in the future.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident within the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary, the carcass of a female tiger was discovered in the Sulthan Bathery range. Forest officials determined that the one-year-old tigress had been killed during a fight between tigers and had been partially consumed. Following an inquest, the body was respectfully buried, marking a somber conclusion to the unfortunate event.

These incidents underscore the complex challenges faced by wildlife authorities in balancing the conservation of endangered species with the safety and well-being of local communities. The careful handling of the captured tiger and the concerns raised by organizations like KIFA highlight the ongoing need for open dialogue and collaborative efforts to find sustainable solutions that safeguard both human livelihoods and wildlife populations in the region.