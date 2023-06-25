Police Report: Vidya Accused of Evidence Destruction in Certificate Forgery Case

Former SFI leader K Vidya accused of evidence destruction in certificate forgery case, as per police report.

According to the police report submitted to the munsiff magistrate court at Mannarkkad, Vidya allegedly confessed to tearing the fabricated document and disposing of it in Attappady. She admitted, “Made the fake certificate when it became certain I wouldn’t get the job. Felt I would be caught after Attappady college raised suspicion.”

However, the authenticity of these claims is still under investigation. Vidya purportedly created the counterfeit certificate using her mobile phone, crafting a fake seal and related documents online, all by herself. Cyber experts are currently working to recover the document from her phone, as stated in the police report.

Vidya, who had evaded capture for several days, was arrested on Wednesday night at a friend’s residence in Kuttoth, Meppayur, Kozhikode. Hailing from Trikkaripur in Kasaragod district, she was pursuing her PhD at the Sanskrit University in Kalady.

The allegations against Vidya involve forging a fake experience certificate from Maharaja’s College to apply for the position of guest lecturer in the Malayalam Department at Rajiv Gandhi Memorial Arts & Science College in Attappady, Palakkad.