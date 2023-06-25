Prohibitory order under Section 144 imposed in this city

Ghaziabad: The Police Commissionerate of Ghaziabad imposed prohibitory order under Section 144 in the city. The prohibitory order will be in force till July 4. The decision was announced to maintain law and order and prevent anti-social practices ahead of Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid) celebrations later this month.

As per orders, pigs, bulls and other prohibited animals are banned near mosques. A ban has also been enforced on sacrificing prohibited animals during the festival, and such sacrificial proceedings are not allowed to be held in open areas. There is also a ban on carrying meat in public or non-Muslim areas.

Also Read: District authority extend school closure till June 28

Police also banned activities inciting caste or communal violence, carrying weapons, disturbing the peace and excessively high volumes.