Prohibitory order under Section 144 imposed in this city

Jun 25, 2023, 09:43 pm IST

Ghaziabad: The Police Commissionerate of Ghaziabad  imposed prohibitory order under Section 144  in the city. The prohibitory order will be in force till July 4. The decision was announced to maintain law and order and prevent anti-social practices ahead of Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid) celebrations later this month.

As per orders, pigs, bulls and other prohibited animals are banned near mosques. A ban has also been enforced on sacrificing prohibited animals during the festival, and such sacrificial proceedings are not allowed to be held in open areas. There is also a ban on carrying meat in public or non-Muslim areas.

Police also banned activities inciting caste or communal violence, carrying weapons, disturbing the peace and excessively high volumes.

 

 

