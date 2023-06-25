Providing respite from scorching heat, heavy rainfall with lightning, thunderstorm lashes Delhi

New Delhi: Heavy rainfall with lightning and thunderstorm lashed parts of the national capital on Sunday, bringing respite from the scorching heat. The NCR (National Capital Region) like Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad also witnessed heavy rainfall.

Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) predicted, light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR. The RWFC provides the weather forecasts for North-West India and the Delhi NCR region. They tweeted that thunderstorms with light to moderate-intensity rain would over and adjoin areas of Farukhnagar, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Sohana, Rewari, Narnaul and others.

‘Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Farukhnagar, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Sohana, Rewari, Narnaul, Bawal, Nuh (Haryana) Bhiwari, Tizara, Khairthal, Kotputli, Alwar, Viratnagar, Laxmangarh, Rajgarh, Nadbai, Bharatpur, Mahawa, Bayana (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours’, it tweeted. Earlier June 22, the national capital woke up to pleasant weather after receiving light rainfall.