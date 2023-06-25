Ram Charan’s wife Upasana shares the first family photo featuring her little angel, husband Ram and their dog

South Indian superstar Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni have recently become parents as they welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on June 20. The couple is filled with joy and happiness after the arrival of their little bundle of joy. Upasana shared their first family photo on Saturday, featuring their precious daughter, Ram, and their beloved dog.

The photo captures a heartwarming moment as Upasana cradles the baby girl, while Ram sits beside her, holding their pet dog, Rhyme. The background is adorned with beautiful white and peach flowers and balloons, with a welcoming sign that reads, “Welcome Home Baby.” Upasana expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming love and blessings they have received for their little one.

Upon sharing the photo, close friends of Ram and Upasana quickly extended their congratulations. Priyanka Chopra commented, “Congratulations,” while Rakul Preet Singh wished them joy, happiness, and abundance for their new addition. Singer Kanika Kapoor also expressed her joy.

Ram Charan, known for his role in the upcoming film RRR, and his wife Upasana Konidela, experienced the joy of parenthood as they welcomed their baby girl on June 20. The birth took place at a private hospital in Hyderabad, India, and the news was announced through a bulletin released by the hospital, stating that both the baby and mother are doing well.

Ram Charan is the son of popular actor-politician Chiranjeevi, and his wife Upasana’s pregnancy was officially announced in December 2022. The couple shared the news with their followers, expressing their delight and gratitude for the forthcoming arrival of their child.

Ram Charan and Upasana tied the knot on June 14, 2012, in a grand wedding ceremony attended by numerous celebrities from the Indian film industry. Their marriage brought together the worlds of entertainment and entrepreneurship, as Ram Charan is an acclaimed actor, while Upasana is an accomplished entrepreneur.