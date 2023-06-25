Singer Rina Sawayama takes a major dig at Matty Healy while performing at Glastonbury Music Festival in Somerset

During her performance at Glastonbury Music Festival, singer Rina Sawayama appeared to take a direct jab at Matty Healy, the frontman of The 1975. It was reported that the 32-year-old singer dedicated her song “STFU” to Healy.

Before diving into the first verse, she stated, “I wrote this because I was sick and tired of these micro-aggressions. This goes out to a white man that watches Ghetto Gaggers and mocks Asian people on a podcast. He also owns my masters! I’ve had enough!”

Rina then delivered a powerful and passionate performance.

Her remarks seemingly referred to Healy’s statements during a February episode of The Adam Friedland Show, which has since been removed from Apple and Spotify. In that episode, Healy and other hosts made racist jokes about rapper Ice Spice, imitating Chinese and Hawaiian accents in a mocking manner. Healy also joked about watching “Ghetto Gaggers” pornography.

Healy has faced criticism from various celebrities in the past for his actions, particularly in light of his rumored relationship with singer-songwriter Taylor Swift.

During a concert in April in Auckland, New Zealand, Healy apologized for his involvement with the hosts’ remarks on the podcast, expressing regret for laughing at them.

“I just feel a bit bad, and I’m kind of a bit sorry if I’ve offended you,” he said at the time. “Ice Spice, I’m sorry. It’s not because I’m annoyed that me joking got misconstrued. It’s because I don’t want Ice Spice to think I’m a d—. I love you, Ice Spice. I’m so sorry. I don’t want it to be misconstrued as mean.”

Sawayama is signed to Dirty Hit, a record label that also releases music from The 1975 and is managed by the band’s manager, Jamie Oborne. Healy served as a director of the company from December 2018 to April 2023. It was reported that Healy stepped down from that role in April.