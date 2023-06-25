The Rise of Mari Selvaraj: A Coveted Director in Tamil Cinema

In the small village of Puliyankulam in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli, cinema is an integral part of everyday life. Mari Selvaraj, a passionate lover of cinema, emerged from this community to become one of Tamil cinema’s most sought-after directors. His debut films ‘Pariyerum Perumalum’ and ‘Karnan’ were both successful, earning him recognition and the attention of prominent actors. Udhayanidhi Stalin approached Mari after his first film’s success, expressing his desire to work together. Despite having committed to ‘Karnan,’ Mari agreed to collaborate on Udhayanidhi’s last film before entering politics, under the condition that Udhayanidhi liked the story. ‘Maamannam,’ Mari’s upcoming project, features Udhayanidhi and Vadivelu in prominent roles, with Fahadh Faasil joining the cast. With its highly anticipated release, ‘Maamannam’ is expected to showcase Mari’s distinct political voice, which has been a subject of discussion in his previous films.

Mari’s journey to filmmaking is rooted in his personal experiences and the politics of oppression. He, along with directors like Pa Ranjith and Vetrimaaran, sheds light on the struggles and discrimination faced by marginalized communities in Tamil cinema. Mari’s films serve as a platform to amplify their voices and experiences, drawing from his own hardships. Despite lacking formal guidance in the film industry, Mari aspired to bring joy to those around him through his storytelling. Growing up in a village where cinema was revered, Mari absorbed its essence and developed a deep connection with it. He faced challenges and criticism for pursuing his passion, but books and encounters with Director Ram nurtured his storytelling abilities and introduced him to world cinema.

Mari’s path to realizing his dream involved a 12-year journey as an assistant director, where he gained invaluable knowledge and honed his craft. Inspired by the clarity he found in books, Mari shared his stories with Pa Ranjith, leading to his debut film ‘Pariyerum Perumalum.’ The movie, shot entirely in his village, garnered critical acclaim, paving the way for his ambitious project ‘Karnan.’ With a wealth of stories about caste oppression at his disposal, Mari’s future projects are highly anticipated. ‘Maamannan,’ in particular, promises to explore relevant political themes, leaving audiences curious about its impact.

Mari Selvaraj’s rise as a director in Indian cinema is undeniable. His commitment to addressing social issues through his films and his unique storytelling style make him a significant figure to watch out for.