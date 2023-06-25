The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams plans a pan-India presence of Lord Balaji

According to a report by the Times of India on June 25, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has plans to establish replicas of the Tirupati shrine in every state and Union Territory (UT) in India. This initiative aims to bring Lord Balaji’s presence to various locations throughout the country. Initially, the TTD was responsible for managing only a few temples. However, since its establishment in 1933, the trust has successfully built and managed 58 temples dedicated to Lord Venkateswara across India. These temples are predominantly situated in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

The report also mentioned that the TTD’s expansion began in Andhra Pradesh, but its administration extended beyond the region when it took over the Balaji Temple in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, in 1969. In 2019, the TTD established another Lord Venkateswara temple in Kanyakumari, and more recently, on June 8 of this year, a temple was inaugurated in Jammu.

In continuation of their expansion plans, the TTD recently laid the foundation stone for a replica of the Balaji temple in Maharashtra. The trust is also considering constructing three more temples in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, Raipur, Chattisgarh, and Bihar, as per the Times of India report.

Subba Reddy, the chairperson of TTD, expressed that the construction of temples across all 28 states and UTs aims to bring the divine presence of Lord Balaji closer to devotees by reaching their very doorsteps. This ambitious project signifies the TTD’s commitment to expanding the accessibility of the almighty to devotees throughout the country.