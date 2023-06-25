UK government seizes millions of illegal and harmful vapes in the last three years

According to official data, government authorities have seized millions of illegal and harmful vapes in the past three years, but experts warn that this is just the beginning and there is a massive influx of such products flooding the UK markets.

Reports accessed by 125 local authorities reveal that over 2.5 million illicit e-cigarettes have been confiscated since the beginning of 2020. Trading standards at Hillingdon Borough Council alone seized 1,352,063 illicit e-cigarettes in west London.

These e-cigarettes do not comply with UK regulations and have high levels of nicotine concentration, contain banned ingredients, or have oversized tanks for nicotine liquid. Previous analysis has also shown that illicit vapes contain elevated levels of lead, nickel, and chromium.

Kate Pike, the lead officer at the Chartered Trading Standards Institute, stated that the figures reported are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the number of non-compliant vapes being sold in UK shops. She mentioned that she receives calls almost every day from colleagues at the port, indicating a continuous influx of these products, primarily originating from China.

Pike emphasized that these illegal products are openly displayed on shelves in high-street shops, making them easily accessible to the public. She expressed concern about the significant number of illegal products on the market, which hinders efforts to ensure safer alternatives to tobacco for smokers looking to quit. Additionally, she stressed that preventing young people from accessing these products is a primary concern, as addiction at a young age is undesirable.

The packaging of illegal vapes generally lacks the necessary information or warnings. While legal and compliant vapes pose a fraction of the risk of smoking, the risks associated with illegal vapes remain unknown.

Dan Marchant, the director of retailer Vape Club, acknowledged that illicit vape products have the potential to be dangerous. Despite being declared as atomizers on paperwork, the packaging often includes battery warnings and identifies them as vapes.

Overall, the significant number of illegal and non-compliant vapes being seized highlights the challenges in ensuring public health and safety, particularly concerning young people. Efforts are needed to crack down on the sale and distribution of these harmful products in order to protect consumers.