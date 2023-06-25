US pop artist Lana Del Rey arrives late to Glastonbury music festival and her mic cut off due to curfew

Lana Del Rey’s performance at the Glastonbury music festival had a dramatic ending. The pop artist arrived late, delaying her set by about half an hour. When the curfew arrived, her microphone was cut off, leaving her with six songs remaining. Despite this setback, she attempted to sing a cappella with her disappointed fans, but eventually, security escorted her off stage.

She later seemed to attribute the delay to her hair, stating, “My hair takes so long to do.” She expressed her apologies for the delay, acknowledging that she was “super sorry” according to the BBC.

Throughout her set, Lana faced technical difficulties, including a moment where she had to restart her song “White Mustang.” Additionally, she needed to attend to her hair and makeup during the performance.

Drama continued at the festival when Rina Sawayama, a Japanese-British artist, called out fellow label-mate Matty Healy for his appearance on a controversial podcast interview. The episode contained racist jokes about rapper Ice Spice, featuring mocking imitations of Chinese and Hawaiian accents. Healy also reportedly made jokes about watching “Ghetto Gaggers” pornography. Rina dedicated her song “STFU” to The 1975 frontman.

Another incident occurred when Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi had to cut his set short due to vocal issues. However, the crowd showed immense support by passionately singing along with him.

Glastonbury Festival, known as an iconic event in British culture, attracted festivalgoers who enjoyed camping, parties, and live performances from artists of various generations. The festival began on Wednesday and will continue until Sunday. Celebrities like Maisie Williams, India Amarteifio, and Lily James were spotted rocking their coolest boho looks for the occasion.

The headline acts for this year’s festival include Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses, and Elton John.