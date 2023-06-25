Veteran Congress leader and former Sultanpur MP Raj Karan Singh passes away

Raj Karan Singh, a veteran Congress leader and former Sultanpur MP, died on Sunday, according to a party leader. He was 90. Raj Karan Singh, a close aide of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, died late Saturday night in his native Nevada village in the Musafirkhana area of Amethi district, according to Anil Singh, the Congress district unit spokesperson.

From 1984 until 1989, he was a member of the Sultanpur Legislative Assembly. Singh went on to say that the former MP was “like a mentor to all of us” and that his passing is a huge loss for the party. Rakesh Pratap Singh of the Samajwadi Party, Tejbhan Singh of the BJP, and Yogendra Mishra of the Congress conveyed their condolences on the death of the former MP. The Congress national secretary and Uttar Pradesh in-charge, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, remarked, “Received the sad news of the demise of Raj Karan Singh, former MP from Sultanpur and an associate of Rajiv Gandhi.”

“Raj Karan Singh ji performed selfless public service in Amethi-Sultanpur.” May God grant him a place at the holy feet and give the family members the strength to bear the agony in this hour of grief. “Humble tribute,” she wrote in Hindi on Twitter.